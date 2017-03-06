Arizona's 'state salad' is getting its own restaurant, expansion
Arizona's "state salad" is getting its own concept and expansion. The Original Chopped Salad, concocted by Chef Bernie Kantak of The Gladly in Phoenix and Citizen Public House in Scottsdale, was created in 1997, and has since been known at times as the state's official salad.
