A rattle and a strike - and Fido's li...

A rattle and a strike - and Fido's life hangs in balance

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Arizona Republic

A rattle and a strike - and Fido's life hangs in balance SCOTTSDALE -- Dogs' natural curiosity for the world can be their fatal flaw when they encounter a rattlesnake. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lq0iUj Partners Dog Training School in Cave Creek trains dogs to stay away from rattlesnakes by using the real deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The HolyGhost Sets You Free 1 hr acts 2 38 1
message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works) 1 hr acts 2 38 1
I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) 2 hr GOD CAN HELP 1
Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) 2 hr GOD CAN HELP 1
mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS) 2 hr GOD CAN HELP 1
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... 16 hr Rhonda Welborn As... 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sat Righty01 193,132
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC