A rattle and a strike - and Fido's life hangs in balance
A rattle and a strike - and Fido's life hangs in balance SCOTTSDALE -- Dogs' natural curiosity for the world can be their fatal flaw when they encounter a rattlesnake. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lq0iUj Partners Dog Training School in Cave Creek trains dogs to stay away from rattlesnakes by using the real deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The HolyGhost Sets You Free
|1 hr
|acts 2 38
|1
|message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works)
|1 hr
|acts 2 38
|1
|I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|2 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS)
|2 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|mentally ill ( U NEED JESUS)
|2 hr
|GOD CAN HELP
|1
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|16 hr
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Righty01
|193,132
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC