20 spots for St. Patrick's Day food a...

20 spots for St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials around Phoenix

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mc7Zd9 Under the Big Top, the restaurant's annual event, kicks off at noon with music, entertainment and a traditional corned beef and cabbage meal . Cover charge: $10 after 2 p.m.; $15 after 6 p.m. After 5 p.m., must be at least 21. Enjoy $7 Irish Car Bombs and $5 green tea shots all day.

