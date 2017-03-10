10 Cheap Eats and Drinks in Metro Pho...

10 Cheap Eats and Drinks in Metro Phoenix This March

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

From discounted poke to $2 glasses of wine at a new restaurant, enjoy these cheap eat and drinks in metro Phoenix in March. Scottsdale's Drexyl is celebrating its first anniversary on Monday, March 6. On March 6, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing on drinks all day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... 5 hr Alien Touch 1
News Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f... 12 hr MAGA2016 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 13 hr chuckles 1,107
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Thu Jessicabrittani 27
Illegal Alien Crime Report Thu lotsofpapa 2
About John McCains foundation Wed Usmc4ever 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 28 Informant 16
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC