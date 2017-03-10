10 Cheap Eats and Drinks in Metro Phoenix This March
From discounted poke to $2 glasses of wine at a new restaurant, enjoy these cheap eat and drinks in metro Phoenix in March. Scottsdale's Drexyl is celebrating its first anniversary on Monday, March 6. On March 6, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing on drinks all day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in...
|5 hr
|Alien Touch
|1
|Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f...
|12 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|chuckles
|1,107
|Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09)
|Thu
|Jessicabrittani
|27
|Illegal Alien Crime Report
|Thu
|lotsofpapa
|2
|About John McCains foundation
|Wed
|Usmc4ever
|2
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Feb 28
|Informant
|16
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC