Women Who Sleep Better Enjoy Sex More
Sex drive and sexual satisfaction are complicated issues-and there are countless factors that can affect them, especially as couples get older. But new research suggests that if you're not enjoying sex as much as you used to, your sleep patterns could be one possible reason.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|chuckles
|1,096
|Schools
|3 hr
|yzfox
|1
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|5 hr
|okiady
|193,120
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|6 hr
|-Sprocket-
|2
|winchester ky topixs (Oct '14)
|6 hr
|-Sprocket-
|6
|Women with a Hair Problem
|7 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Bad driver.
|8 hr
|Fact
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC