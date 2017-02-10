Woman held in kidnapping of 4-year-old Scottsdale boy
A woman was arrested after luring a 4-year-old boy from apartment with promise of ice cream, Scottsdale police said. Woman held in kidnapping of 4-year-old Scottsdale boy A woman was arrested after luring a 4-year-old boy from apartment with promise of ice cream, Scottsdale police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico warns citizens after US deportation of u...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|5 hr
|okiady
|10
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|10 hr
|moonjack
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Thu
|Wildchild
|1
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|Thu
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Thu
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Thu
|alien
|5
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC