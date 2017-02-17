What's new, refreshed, still kicking ...

What's new, refreshed, still kicking in Kierland Commons' dining scene

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Several new restaurants have opened at the northeast Phoenix shopping center. Here is an update on Kierland Commons' vibrant dining scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 6 hr Mitch 1,104
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Thu ldyoky 5
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Feb 16 Bastienne89 46
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Feb 14 StLouisGhettoRat 15
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 13 Informant 11
Gary Harper at azfamily.com Feb 13 Pasquali 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at February 18 at 1:56PM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,975,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC