Want more and better sex after 50? That involves a bed
You know sleep is important and getting enough of it should top everyone's list of must do's. Now a study says that too little sleep is linked with a lower sense of sexual satisfaction for women over 50. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, looked at data about sleep and sex for almost 94,000 women ages 50 to 79. They discovered that 31 percent had insomnia, while 56 percent said they were somewhat or very satisfied with their sex life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|1 hr
|Whiny1
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|LUVTRANNYCUM
|1,098
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|4 hr
|okiady
|2
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|4 hr
|okiady
|8
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|patriciakellyaz2017
|47
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|citizen
|137
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC