Want more and better sex after 50? That involves a bed

You know sleep is important and getting enough of it should top everyone's list of must do's. Now a study says that too little sleep is linked with a lower sense of sexual satisfaction for women over 50. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona, looked at data about sleep and sex for almost 94,000 women ages 50 to 79. They discovered that 31 percent had insomnia, while 56 percent said they were somewhat or very satisfied with their sex life.

