Veterans Voice: Hamilton High invites vets to graduate with Class of 2017

Veterans Voice: Hamilton High invites vets to graduate with Class of 2017 The graduation takes place at the Wells Fargo Arena at Arizona State University in May Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2maYizf World War II, Korea, Vietnam and all other veterans: If you did not graduate from high school because of entering the service, please be aware that you can graduate with the Class of 2017 from Hamilton High School in the Chandler Unified School District. You may have gone on to get an advanced degree from a college or a GED but never walked in your high school ceremonies.

