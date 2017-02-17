Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says

Floyd was arrested on December 12 in... - President Trump was speaking "in general," not about a specific incident when he referred to "what's happening last night in Sweden" at a campaign-style event, a White House spokeswoman said Sunday. The specific reference was to a report he had seen the night before, but he was talking about "rising crime and recent incidents, in general," Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

