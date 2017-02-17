Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not ref...

Trump's remarks about Sweden 'not referring to a specific incident,' White House says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

Floyd was arrested on December 12 in... - President Trump was speaking "in general," not about a specific incident when he referred to "what's happening last night in Sweden" at a campaign-style event, a White House spokeswoman said Sunday. The specific reference was to a report he had seen the night before, but he was talking about "rising crime and recent incidents, in general," Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
valley night clubs under investigation by feds 20 hr azc55 8
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Sun Tess 50
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat chuckles 1,105
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Feb 16 ldyoky 5
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Feb 16 Bastienne89 46
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Feb 14 StLouisGhettoRat 15
Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w... Feb 1 linda35ny 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,672 • Total comments across all topics: 279,024,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC