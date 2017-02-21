TREASURIES-Yields slip as Fed strikes uncertain tone
According to the minutes released on Wednesday, many Fed policymakers said it may be appropriate to raise rates again "fairly soon" should jobs and inflation data come in line with expectations. "The minutes are fairly dovish," said Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Scottsdale, Arizona.
