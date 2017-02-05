Townhouses, duplexes approved for former Rawhide Western Town site in Scottsdale Land once used for a Western-themed attraction will soon be home to 98 townhouses and 76 duplexes. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kCPNvT K. Hovnanian Homes plans to build townhouses and duplexes on 23 acres that were once part of the Rawhide Western Town in north Scottsdale.

