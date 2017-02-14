Theatre Artists Studio Presents Storefront Church by John Patrick Shanley
The three great American institutions: Business, Religion and Politics, collide in the engaging, humorous play by Pulitzer, Tony, and Oscar award winning playwright John Patrick Shanley . Completing Shanley's "Church and State" trilogy which includes Doubt and Defiance , Storefront Church examines the intricate, and sometimes tenuous, relationships of a Bronx borough as its residents are confronted with spiritual, financial, and moral crossroads.
