Theatre Artists Studio Presents Storefront Church by John Patrick Shanley

The three great American institutions: Business, Religion and Politics, collide in the engaging, humorous play by Pulitzer, Tony, and Oscar award winning playwright John Patrick Shanley . Completing Shanley's "Church and State" trilogy which includes Doubt and Defiance , Storefront Church examines the intricate, and sometimes tenuous, relationships of a Bronx borough as its residents are confronted with spiritual, financial, and moral crossroads.

