The Wall Street Journal: Failures at Theranos lab cited in federal inspection

Theranos Inc.'s lab in Arizona failed to ensure some patients who got potentially inaccurate diabetes test results were notified, according to a federal inspection report obtained through a public-records request. The embattled Silicon Valley company also performed patient blood-coagulation tests on a machine its staff configured improperly, according to the report and the company's response to regulators.

