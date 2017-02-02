The Promenade Scottsdale to undergo redevelopment, fa ade redesign
The Promenade, located at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is set to undergo a two phase faA ade redesign and redevelopment starting this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|10 hr
|Robert
|1
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|13 hr
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|15 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|16 hr
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Schools
|Wed
|yzfox
|1
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC