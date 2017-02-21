The Many Voices of the Flute The Musi...

The Many Voices of the Flute The MusicaNova Flute Ensemble to Host Free Concert

MusicaNova Orchestra presents the unique sounds of the MusicaNova Flute Ensemble in a free community concert on Sunday, March 25, 3:00 to 4:30 PM at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, at the corner of Hayden and Osborn Roads. The concert is family friendly and admission is free; donations to support the community concert series will be accepted.

