The Many Voices of the Flute The MusicaNova Flute Ensemble to Host Free Concert

MusicaNova Orchestra presents the unique sounds of the MusicaNova Flute Ensemble in a free community concert on Sunday, March 25, 3:00 to 4:30 PM at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, at the corner of Hayden and Osborn Roads. The concert is family friendly and admission is free; donations to support the community concert series will be accepted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.