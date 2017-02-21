Tempe data center sells for $16.4M

Tempe data center sells for $16.4M

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Florida-based real estate investment trust has bought a data center property in Tempe for $16.4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 3 hr ZquareRootz 2,127
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... 17 hr joanNYadoptees 4
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 22 hr Okie 3
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Mon spytheweb 6
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Sun azc55 8
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Feb 19 Tess 50
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Feb 18 chuckles 1,105
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC