Steven Tyler's Hennessey Venom GT Spy...

Steven Tyler's Hennessey Venom GT Spyder raises $800K for charity

Steven Tyler was the first in the world with a Hennessey Venom GT Spyder but at the January 20 Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Aerosmith front man passed the car over to a new owner who bid $800,000 on it. The winning bid also included a guitar signed by the complete Aerosmith gang as well as a week of vacation at Tyler's Maui beach house.

