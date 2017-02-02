Steel T2 after round one at Phoenix

Steel T2 after round one at Phoenix

By Jack Clark Professional Golf Correspondent Brendan Steele posted a 6-under-par 30-35 - 65 Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, to tie for second place, one shot off the lead going into Friday's second round.

