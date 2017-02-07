Staying Active Mentally Helps Protect...

Staying Active Mentally Helps Protect Your Brain From Dementia

Read more: Voice of America

Because we face a looming global epidemic of dementia, scientists the world over are looking for ways to preserve the memories of older adults. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health project that one out of every 85 older adults worldwide will develop Alzheimer's disease , the most common form of dementia.

