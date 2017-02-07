Staying Active Mentally Helps Protect Your Brain From Dementia
Because we face a looming global epidemic of dementia, scientists the world over are looking for ways to preserve the memories of older adults. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health project that one out of every 85 older adults worldwide will develop Alzheimer's disease , the most common form of dementia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|51 min
|Sharon
|7
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|59 min
|Natchez
|193,127
|Four boys, Aged 9 - 14, Accused of Raping Eight... (Jul '09)
|4 hr
|citizen
|137
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|23 hr
|Gues
|4
|Anyone looking for a hook for blues
|Mon
|BadgalLiLi
|2
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Mon
|Gangsterreport
|2
|Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w...
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC