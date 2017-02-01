Sleep tied to sexual activity and sat...

Sleep tied to sexual activity and satisfaction among older women

Postmenopausal women reported less sexual activity and less sexual satisfaction if they also had trouble sleeping through the night, researchers found. Based on the findings, doctors may want to consider an older woman's overall health if she brings up issues like sexual satisfaction, said lead author Dr. Juliana Kling, a women's health internist at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, Arizona.

