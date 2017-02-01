Sex could be better for women if they get this every night

Getting a good night's sleep might go a long way to improving sex life for middle-aged and older women, a new study suggests. Researchers, who analyzed data from 93,668 women aged 50 to 79, found those who got less than seven to eight hours of sleep each night were less likely to be satisfied with their sex lives, compared to those who slept longer, according to the report published in Menopause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.