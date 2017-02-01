Sex could be better for women if they get this every night
Getting a good night's sleep might go a long way to improving sex life for middle-aged and older women, a new study suggests. Researchers, who analyzed data from 93,668 women aged 50 to 79, found those who got less than seven to eight hours of sleep each night were less likely to be satisfied with their sex lives, compared to those who slept longer, according to the report published in Menopause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|20 min
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|3 hr
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|chuckles
|1,096
|Schools
|17 hr
|yzfox
|1
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|20 hr
|-Sprocket-
|2
|winchester ky topixs (Oct '14)
|20 hr
|-Sprocket-
|6
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC