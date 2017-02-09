Scottsdale's late Eugene Maguire built parish through compassion, wisdom
The late monsignor Eugene Maguire, a beloved religious leader from Scottsdale, served in the Valley for more than 50 years. Scottsdale's late Eugene Maguire built parish through compassion, wisdom The late monsignor Eugene Maguire, a beloved religious leader from Scottsdale, served in the Valley for more than 50 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|5 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|6 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|10 hr
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|10 hr
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|13 hr
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|13 hr
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|14 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC