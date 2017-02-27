Scottsdale woman accused of shooting ...

Scottsdale woman accused of shooting boyfriend in genitals

1 hr ago

Police said Delia Mary Flores admitted to shooting him after she learned he was cheating; the boyfriend denied having an affair. Scottsdale woman accused of shooting boyfriend in genitals Police said Delia Mary Flores admitted to shooting him after she learned he was cheating; the boyfriend denied having an affair.

