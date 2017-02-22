Scottsdale recording artist thrilled ...

Scottsdale recording artist thrilled to perform in two festivals

Scottsdale Recording Artist Raquel Aurilia announced her upcoming Phoenix tour dates today including opening for Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald at The Good Life Festival on April 8th at Encanterra Country Club, San Tan Valley, AZ.

Scottsdale, AZ

