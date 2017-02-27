SoHo Scottsdale on the corner of 92nd Street and Bahia Drive has taken advantage of a city provision that allows developers to build bigger through zoning bonuses awarded in exchange for public art and other improvements. Scottsdale public art boosts building zones SoHo Scottsdale on the corner of 92nd Street and Bahia Drive has taken advantage of a city provision that allows developers to build bigger through zoning bonuses awarded in exchange for public art and other improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.