Scottsdale mayor: No Desert Discovery Center without public vote
Scottsdale mayor: No Desert Discovery Center without public vote Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane discussed the controversial Desert Discovery Center project during his "State of the City" speech. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mb9V9k Scottsdale's Desert Discovery Center is a long time source of public debate, but controversy surrounding the project has shifted into a higher gear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|7 hr
|fuckscraps
|2,128
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|14 hr
|Okie
|1,106
|Frito lay lies to customers and employees (Dec '15)
|23 hr
|Mafia man
|92
|Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Feb 21
|Okie
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Feb 20
|spytheweb
|6
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 19
|azc55
|8
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC