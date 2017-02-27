Scottsdale Fashion Week Is Back - And Putting Quality Over Quantity
Sarah Jessica Parker, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Princess Diana, Elizabeth Taylor, Paris Hilton, and other notables have worn the work of British fashion icon Zandra Rhodes. See her new looks at SFW on Thursday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz of Scottsdale car showroom.
