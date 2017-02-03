Scottsdale expects record-high tax ha...

Scottsdale expects record-high tax haul, but still not enough

13 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Four key budget debates loom in Scottsdale despite sales-tax hauls that are finally expected to pass pre-recession highs

