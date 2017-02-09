Scottsdale activist arrested at council meeting after free-speech showdown
Mark Stuart, a leader in the movement against plans for the Desert Discovery Center, was escorted from City Hall by police. Scottsdale activist arrested at council meeting after free-speech showdown Mark Stuart, a leader in the movement against plans for the Desert Discovery Center, was escorted from City Hall by police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|14 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|15 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|19 hr
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|19 hr
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|22 hr
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|22 hr
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|23 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC