San Diego tech company expands to Scottsdale, hiring 30
San Diego-based Ingenu Inc., a tech company that launched a machine network in Phoenix dedicated to Internet of Things connectivity, has moved into a Scottsdale office and is hiring 30. Ingenu outgrew its Phoenix office and moved into its new 13,000-square-foot office this week at 8900 E. Bahia Drive, off Pima and Loop 101.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|39 min
|okiady
|10
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|6 hr
|moonjack
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|22 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|Thu
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Thu
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Thu
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|Thu
|alien
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC