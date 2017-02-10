San Diego tech company expands to Sco...

San Diego tech company expands to Scottsdale, hiring 30

56 min ago

San Diego-based Ingenu Inc., a tech company that launched a machine network in Phoenix dedicated to Internet of Things connectivity, has moved into a Scottsdale office and is hiring 30. Ingenu outgrew its Phoenix office and moved into its new 13,000-square-foot office this week at 8900 E. Bahia Drive, off Pima and Loop 101.

