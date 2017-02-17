Ruze Cake House in Scottsdale Has New Drinks - " And One of Them is Hot Pink
Ruze Cake House, the Scottsdale Arts District bakery meets tea and coffee shop that opened in August 2016 at 7033 East Main Street, has some new menu items including natural boba teas, new macaron flavors, and coffee from Cartel Coffee Lab. Owner Jessica Rose Boutwell says the Ruze Cake House's former tea vendor, Teaspressa, moved out on January 31, and as of February 1, the bakery started serving boba teas, up to four cold brew teas on tap, and Cartel coffee.
