Raquel Aurilia Announces Phoenix Tour Dates With Kenny Loggins And Michael McDonald
February 16, 2017 - Scottsdale Recording Artist Raquel Aurilia announced her upcoming Phoenix tour dates today including opening for Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald at The Good Life Festival on April 8th at Encanterra Country Club, San Tan Valley, AZ. Raquel's live performances in Phoenix also include kicking off the Tempe Festival of the Arts March 31st and a Phoenix Private Event on February 25th.
