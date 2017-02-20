Protesters vow to keep eyes on Arizona legislators
About 40 people gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest the Arizona Legislature's agenda on voting issues, immigration and public education. Protesters vow to keep eyes on Arizona legislators About 40 people gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest the Arizona Legislature's agenda on voting issues, immigration and public education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|1 hr
|Okie
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sun
|azc55
|8
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Tess
|50
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|chuckles
|1,105
|Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w...
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 1
|justice seeker
|50
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC