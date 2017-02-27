Police: Colts' David Parry arrested i...

Police: Colts' David Parry arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

An eye implant that takes about 10 minutes to put in place is the newest in a list of surgical repairs for the blurry close-up vision that is a bane of middle age. An eye implant that takes about 10 minutes to put in place is the newest in a list of surgical repairs for the blurry close-up vision that is a bane of middle age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) 1 hr Informant 16
About John McCains foundation 7 hr Tommy 1
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... 23 hr spytheweb 12
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Sun Ohheyhey 5
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... Sun Okie 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Sat Richard 108
Illegal Alien Crime Report Feb 24 MAGA2016 1
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Maricopa County was issued at February 28 at 11:31AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC