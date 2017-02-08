NYC Mayor Defends Police Body Camera ...

NYC Mayor Defends Police Body Camera Buy, Decrying A Competitor's "Smear" Campaign

De Blasio dismissed the comptroller's concerns over the purchase of cameras by Vievu, which claims competitor Taser is a sore loser. The NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio are proceeding with a body camera contract over objections by the city's chief auditor.

