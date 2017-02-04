North Scottsdale condos move forward amid concerns
North Scottsdale condos move forward amid concerns Some north Scottsdale residents don't want to see duplex condos eat up open space. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k74gfO Bill Craig and Steve Fleming hike on a new trail that is under construction in Fountain Hills and Scottsdale on April 25, 2014, which will link the preserves in the two communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|18 hr
|lissa
|8
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Huntington Guy
|193,123
|People in Ashtabula Ohio?
|Sat
|Linda
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|Okie
|1,097
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|Say what! Rob Lowe visits Rosita's Place on McD...
|Sat
|Okie
|1
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Lady Jaja
|43
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC