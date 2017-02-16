New urban-style homes going up in Old Town Scottsdale
A prime infill site in Old Town Scottsdale will soon sprout new homes. Home Builder Taylor Morrison is starting construction on a new project with 24 urban-style homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
