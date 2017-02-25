New condos coming to Scottsdale's poshest neighborhood
Luxury condos with prices starting at $1.5 million are going up in Scottsdale's Silverleaf, one of Arizona's poshest areas New condos coming to Scottsdale's poshest neighborhood Luxury condos with prices starting at $1.5 million are going up in Scottsdale's Silverleaf, one of Arizona's poshest areas Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2momAmj Luxury condominiums with prices starting at $1.5 million and higher are going up in north Scottsdale's Silverleaf community, one of Arizona's poshest neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|15 hr
|Well Well
|8
|Illegal Alien Crime Report
|16 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|17 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Fri
|mehl
|5
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Fri
|Citizen
|6
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Fri
|james
|12
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Thu
|fuckscraps
|2,128
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC