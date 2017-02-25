New condos coming to Scottsdale's pos...

New condos coming to Scottsdale's poshest neighborhood

Luxury condos with prices starting at $1.5 million are going up in Scottsdale's Silverleaf, one of Arizona's poshest areas. Luxury condominiums with prices starting at $1.5 million and higher are going up in north Scottsdale's Silverleaf community, one of Arizona's poshest neighborhoods.

