NCJW to present session about global refugees

The National Council of Jewish Women Arizona will present "Refugee 101: The Global Refugee Situation," 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Pueblo Norte Retirement Community, 7190 E. Mescal St., Scottsdale. Nicky Walker, development manager for the Phoenix office of the International Rescue Committee, will discuss the global refugee situation, the application and vetting process all refugees undergo prior to approval for resettlement, and how refugees eventually end up in Arizona.

