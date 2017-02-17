Nation 16 mins ago 10:46 a.m.Dozens of Phoenix-area dogs diagnosed with rare deadly disease
Residents in the Phoenix, Ariz. area with pets are on high alert right now, because of a highly contagious bacterial disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,102
|Be aware
|18 hr
|Anon 3
|2
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|20 hr
|ldyoky
|5
|irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Bastienne89
|46
|City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11)
|Tue
|StLouisGhettoRat
|15
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 14
|azcnterpolicy
|3
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Feb 13
|Informant
|11
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC