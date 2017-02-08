Mesa man blaming apartment complex for lost dog
"I'm the only one who gets him and he's the only one that really gets me," Jay Brem said. "I want him back."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|5 min
|Taylor
|4
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|1 hr
|Well Well
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|2 hr
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|3 hr
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|3 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,099
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|17 hr
|Everybody has a c...
|193,130
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC