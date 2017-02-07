Man falls 40 feet underground at Scot...

Man falls 40 feet underground at Scottsdale work site

1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Scottsdale fire crews were working to rescue a person who fell about 40 feet underground at a construction site Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred in the area of 122nd Street and Rio Verde Drive in northern Scottsdale, according to fire officials.

