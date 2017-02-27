Local Author Writes, Directs, and Stars in His Own One Man Show.
Kelton White, the young author of The Mysterious Files of Mr. Chimes series, is a talented East Valley local who will be performing his one man show, To Be Fond of Dancing this March. To Be Fond of Dancing is a one act drama about a man finding his place in the aftermath of his shattered marriage.
