Local Author Writes, Directs, and Stars in His Own One Man Show.

Kelton White, the young author of The Mysterious Files of Mr. Chimes series, is a talented East Valley local who will be performing his one man show, To Be Fond of Dancing this March. To Be Fond of Dancing is a one act drama about a man finding his place in the aftermath of his shattered marriage.

