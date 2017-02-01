Justin Thomas, now in the national spotlight, fires opening-round 69 in Arizona
According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, Parker J. Howerton was found safe thanks to the efforts of 7th Division Officer Russ Miller. According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, Parker J. Howerton was found safe thanks to the efforts of 7th Division Officer Russ Miller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|18 hr
|Robert
|1
|www.azfamily.com AZFAMILY banned from many work...
|20 hr
|alien
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|23 hr
|sdofaz
|193,121
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Thu
|brilliant hillbilly
|4
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|chuckles
|1,096
|Schools
|Wed
|yzfox
|1
|Why are people banning Starbucks?
|Wed
|-Sprocket-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC