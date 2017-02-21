Jon Proffitt
Jon Keith Proffitt, 57, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2017, at the Eckstein Center in Scottsdale, surrounded by his family. After graduating from Columbus East High School in 1977, Jon moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where he worked in the petroleum industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Scottsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|1 hr
|Okie
|3
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|6
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sun
|azc55
|8
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Tess
|50
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Sat
|chuckles
|1,105
|Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w...
|Feb 1
|linda35ny
|1
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 1
|justice seeker
|50
Find what you want!
Search Scottsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC