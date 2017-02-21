Jon Proffitt

Jon Proffitt

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Jon Keith Proffitt, 57, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2017, at the Eckstein Center in Scottsdale, surrounded by his family. After graduating from Columbus East High School in 1977, Jon moved to Port Arthur, Texas, where he worked in the petroleum industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo... 1 hr Okie 3
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 13 hr spytheweb 6
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Sun azc55 8
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Sun Tess 50
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sat chuckles 1,105
Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w... Feb 1 linda35ny 1
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Feb 1 justice seeker 50
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,040,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC