Jewish community centers in Scottsdale, Tucson receive bomb threats

17 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Bomb threats were leveled against Jewish community centers in Scottsdale and Tucson, police and officials with the Arizona Anti-Defamation League said.

