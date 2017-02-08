JAC to honor Dan and Arlynn Bock at Comedy Night

Jewish Arizonans on Campus will honor Dan and Arlynn Bock at its annual Comedy Night, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Hilton Scottsdale Resort, 6333 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. The Bocks have been involved in many local Jewish organizations for nearly 30 years.

