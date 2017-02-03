Is Tuft & Needle Slowly Taking Over Metro Phoenix?
Local industry game-changer Tuft & Needle is gobbling up real estate, some of it for use in expanding the mattress king's retail operations here. The company's new 3,000-square-foot retail space on North Scottsdale Road opened last week.
