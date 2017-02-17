Investment Analysts' Weekly Ratings C...

Investment Analysts' Weekly Ratings Changes for GoDaddy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. 2/16/2017 - GoDaddy was downgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scottsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr Mitch 1,104
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Thu ldyoky 5
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) Thu Bastienne89 46
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Feb 14 StLouisGhettoRat 15
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 13 Informant 11
Gary Harper at azfamily.com Feb 13 Pasquali 2
See all Scottsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scottsdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at February 18 at 11:27AM MST

Scottsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scottsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
 

Scottsdale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC